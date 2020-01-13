The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Epp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Dick" Epp


2020 - 2020
Add a Memory
Richard "Dick" Epp Obituary
Epp, Richard "Dick"
1946 - 2020
Richard "Dick" H. Epp, 73, of Westerville, Ohio passed away January 10, 2020 after a tough battle with ALS. U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. Born July 15, 1946 in Cleveland, Ohio to Herman and Martha Epp; Dick held the position of sales manager and vice president at Center City International Trucks before retiring as a manager from IC Bus in 2011. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Barbara (Becks) Epp; sons Christopher, Patrick (Maranda) and Stephen (Tiffany); 9 grandchildren; sister Carol Epp; brother-in-law Tony Valenti; extended family and loyal friends. Family will welcome friends 3pm-5:30pm (prayer service at 5:30) on Friday, January 17, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, OH In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to OhioHealth Hospice or to the ALS Association-Columbus. Visit www.schoedinger.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Download Now