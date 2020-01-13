|
|
Epp, Richard "Dick"
1946 - 2020
Richard "Dick" H. Epp, 73, of Westerville, Ohio passed away January 10, 2020 after a tough battle with ALS. U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. Born July 15, 1946 in Cleveland, Ohio to Herman and Martha Epp; Dick held the position of sales manager and vice president at Center City International Trucks before retiring as a manager from IC Bus in 2011. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Barbara (Becks) Epp; sons Christopher, Patrick (Maranda) and Stephen (Tiffany); 9 grandchildren; sister Carol Epp; brother-in-law Tony Valenti; extended family and loyal friends. Family will welcome friends 3pm-5:30pm (prayer service at 5:30) on Friday, January 17, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, OH In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to OhioHealth Hospice or to the ALS Association-Columbus. Visit www.schoedinger.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020