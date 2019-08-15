|
Evans, Richard
Richard Evans, age 89, passed away peacefully at his home in Blacklick after a short illness, surrounded by his family. Dick was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Lois Evans, and brothers David and Robert. He is survived by daughters, Lois Simpson, Dinah (John) Tigyer, Carla (Tom) Byrne; son, Dr. Blane Evans; granddaughters, Nicole (Jeremy) Glass and Christina Tigyer; grandsons, Dale Evans, Steven Simpson, and Kyle, Austin, and Jarrett Byrne; sister, Jean Evans Johnson; nephew, Evan Johnson; great-grandsons; and many cousins. Dick grew up in Clintonville and graduated from North High School in 1948. He served in the Navy during the Korean War aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard and was later in the Air Force Reserves. When he was a young boy, Dick loved airplanes, and he subsequently became an aeronautical engineer in the aerospace industry, working for Lockheed Martin and holding many patents. As a second career, Dick built custom houses in the greater Columbus area. He was a real estate broker and was president of the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio. After he retired, Dick began yet another career; this time, creative writing. He eventually became the published author of many books. He was an avid fly fisherman, a voracious reader, a tireless researcher for his books, a dedicated reader of the political scene, and a loving caregiver for his dog Scout. Dick's spirit and strong presence will be sorely missed; however, his legacy lives on in those whose lives he touched.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019