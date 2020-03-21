|
Evans, Richard
1935 - 2020
Richard Abbott Evans, Sr., 84, of Worthington, died March 12, 2020 at home. Born December 4, 1935 at Fort Snelling, Minnesota to the late Rev. Colonel Albert L. Evans an Army Chaplain and Presbyterian Minister and Lois Abbott Evans. Richard married his college sweetheart, Joyce Charline Apple in 1956. He is survived by his wife, Joyce; Children, Charles Richard (Mary), Richard Abbott, Jr. (Deborah), Charline Joyce Evans (Jay) Boyer; sister, Mary Lois (Frederick) Downs, 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Richard graduated from Fort Meyers Senior High School (FL) and the College of Wooster (OH) with a BA in Economics. A long career with Nationwide Insurance Co., he retired in 1998 as Communications Director in Customer Relations. He was a 55-year member of Worthington Presbyterian Church, PCUSA, Elder and facilities participant, whose contributions in design, maintenance and management made a difference. ESL volunteer, decades long Habitat for Humanity weekly contributor, seasoned outdoorsman, Boat captain, bicycler, and world traveler. Enjoyed family vacations, and touring with his travel companion Joyce, Richard was a competitive swimmer in college, loved spending summers on the St. Lawrence River on the Canadian Boarder all his life. Outstanding watercolor and acrylic artist who passed his enthusiasm in creativity to his grandchildren, who he loved with all his heart. Richard will be interred in Worthington Presbyterian Church Columbarium. Because of the health outbreak, a memorial service with the family will be videotaped and available for viewing at www.worthingtonpresbyterian.com on Sunday, March 29, 2020. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to the Worthington Presbyterian Church Mission Ministry.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2020