McCarley, Richard "Dick" F.
1925 - 2020
Richard "Dick" Francis McCarley, 95, went peacefully from his earthly home on June 26, 2020 to be with the Lord in his forever home. He was born on February 9, 1925 in Columbus, OH. Dick was a graduate of West High School and Franklin University. He was an engineer at Channel 4 for many years and lifetime member and President of Westside Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship, Past President of Westside Columbus Chippers, longtime member of Harvest Assembly of God. Most of all he loved sharing Jesus with others. He was preceded in death by his parents Francis L. and Blanche McCarley, daughter-in-law Judy McCarley, brothers-in-law Harold Byers and Mike Krull. Surviving family includes loving wife, Esther of 69 years; children, Linda (Mike) Carlotta, Cheryl (Jeff) Minnick, Richard A. "Rick" McCarley, sisters, Shirley Byers, Lois Krull; grandchildren, Jill (Joel) Pfeifer, Elle and Henry, Sarah (Justin) Harrington, Carter, Madison, Paige, Abigail. Visitation will be held from 4-6:30pm Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Harvest Assembly of God, 8075 Dellinger Road, Galloway, OH 43119. A funeral service will begin at 11:30am at the church on Thursday, July 2, 2020 with additional visitation from 10:30-11:30am. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.