Fisher, Richard
1962 - 2019
It is with sadness the parents of Richard E. Fisher announce the unexpected passing of Richard in Calistoga, California on August 25, 2019. Richard was a beloved son, brother and father. He is survived by his son, Joshua and Joshua's mother, Amy Fasone; his parents, Nancy and Perry Fisher; his brother, Mark and Mark's daughter, Abby; and his sister, Beth (Chris) Domanik and their children, Sophie, Nina and Joe. Richard graduated from Bexley High School in 1980 and attended Davis and Elkins College. Richard lived in Northern California for many years and was an accomplished musician and a lover of nature. A celebration of the life of Richard Fisher and the interment of ashes in the memorial garden, will be held at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 333 S. Drexel St., Bexley, OH 43209 on November 19 at 11AM. Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL with arrangements. Please visit www.schoedinger.com. to share a special memory of Richard.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2019