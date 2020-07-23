Jones, Richard Franklin

A gentle kind man passed away on April 17, 2020. He was a servant to his God, loved his wife dearly, was so proud of his children and grandchildren. He will be remembered for his funny sayings and his handlebar mustache. He loved chocolate candy and any kind of ice cream. Devoted to his Buckeyes. If you were coming to see him you knew not to wear maize and blue, or to mention the state up north. He enjoyed having lunch with the Romeos on Thursdays. Richard Franklin Jones was born March 18, 1930. Preceded in death by his parents Ruth and Reese Jones, his sisters Pauline, Marjorie, and Eleanor. Survived by his sister, Jean Romonosky; cousin, Tom Jones; and many nieces and nephews. He married Amelia (Nini) 62 years ago. Also survived by his daughter, Karen (Dave) DeWeese; son, Richard (Karen) Jones; grandchildren, David (Shannon) DeWeese, Kristin (Derek) Elsasser, Adrienne (Dan) Marlett, Seth (Ashley) Jones, Zachary (Meredith) Jones, Jakob (Megan) Jones; great-grandchildren, Alex, Lilly, Gideon, Josiah, Lydia, Malachi, Griffin, Sophia, Bodie, Charlotte, Evelyn, Wesley, and Boaz. Dick was a Korean War Veteran, retired from Burgess and Niple Engineering. A longtime member of Glenwood United Methodist Church; where he was the Methodist Men Treasurer and worked with the Wednesday work crew for the Church. A faithful blood donor of 28 gallons. A graduate of South High School, 1948, and attended The Ohio State University. Dick's family would like to thank the Mt. Carmel hospice nurses and many of his neighbors for all the prayers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Glenwood United Methodist or Mt. Carmel Hospice. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 2pm at Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran, 3500 Main St, Hilliard, OH 43026. Services have been entrusted to Heart & Hope by Schoedinger.



