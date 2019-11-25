|
Fritz, Richard
1951 - 2019
Richard Fritz, age 68, passed away on November 22, 2019. Survived by wife, Judith Fritz; son, Michael McCumber; daughter, Ronda McCumber; niece, Melissa Meeker; grandchildren, Joshua Shough, Kevin Shough, Austin Williamson, Mary McCumber, Dylan Leonard, Serenity McCumber; sister, Rita (Steve) Furniss; dear family and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, November 29, 2019 from 5pm until the time of service at 7:30pm at the WOODYARD EAST CHAPEL, 2300 E Livingston Ave.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2019