Gale Sr., Richard
Richard G. Gale, Sr. entered into the presence of our LORD Jesus Christ on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 with great anticipation and Holy celebration by the angelic host. He left behind a body afflicted with heart disease, which could not hold him back from being with his King. Richard was reunited with his girlfriend and wife of 58 years, Barbara. His children Rick (Sue) Gale, Jackie (Dave) Haverkamp, and Susan (Jack) Rollins, look forward to being reunited with Mom AND Dad in Heaven. He was a loving grandfather to eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. His devotion to Jesus Christ, his family, and his extended Church family was an inspiration to all. In addition to Barbara greeting him home were his parents Rodney AND Roselene Gale, sister-in-law Ruth Ann Gale and many more family and friends. Visitation will be at Hill Funeral Home, 220 S. State Street in Westerville on Friday, February 28 from 4-7 p.m. Celebration Service will be Saturday at 10:30a.m. at Berlin Church, 5175 S. Old State Rd., Lewis Center, OH 43035. Pastors Rick Negley and Lee Davis officiating. Remembrances may be shared at www.HillFuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Living Hope Ministries in Haiti, PO Box 3578, Dublin, OH 43016-0290 and Hug those you love! Grace and Peace.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2020