Gladman, Richard "Dick"
1930 - 2019
Richard S. "Dick" "Bud" Gladman, age 88, of Delaware, died at his home on Tuesday March 12, 2019. He was born April 30, 1930 to the late William S. and Violet M. (Ross) Gladman. Friends may call at the Robinson Funeral Home, 32 W. Winter St. in Delaware on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 3-6PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be at St. Mary Church on Saturday at 10AM. The burial will follow in the Africa Cemetery with the Delaware County Veterans proving full military honors. Memorial contributions in Richard's memory may be made to the Delaware Humane Society, 4920 State Route 37 E., Delaware, Ohio 43015. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019