Glenn, Richard
1943 - 2020
Richard A. Glenn, age 77, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Jersey Shore, PA on July 31, 1943, was raised in Lock Haven, PA and then settled in Columbus, OH the last 40 years. Veteran US Army. He was employed most of his adult life in the computer industry. Preceded in death by parents Robert and Helen Glenn. Survived by wife, Kathy; children, Christopher (Mary Jo) Glenn and David Glenn; sister, Penny (Harvey) Miller; numerous other family and friends. Arrangements have been completed at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 2693 W. Broad St. The family has asked that donations be made to The Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org
, in Richard's name and memory.