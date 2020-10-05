1/1
Richard Griffiths
Griffiths, Richard
1968 - 2020
Richard William Griffiths, A soul that will never be forgotten; died on September 28, 2020 while in one of his favorite places, Bike Week, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Richard was an 8-year U.S Marine veteran, E-4 Corporal and 2-year Army veteran; he served as a military police officer and K9 handler. Richard was President/Owner of Busy Beaver Trucking, doing business with FedEx Ground for 17 years alongside his brother Tim Griffiths. Richard Griffiths, age 52, born 7/17/1968 of Ellen Glover (Upson) and David Griffiths. Married to Angela Nelson Griffiths for 15 years, together 21 years. He is survived by his wife, Angie; and four children, Corey, Alex, Paige, and Erica Griffiths; mother, Ellen Glover; brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Melissa Griffiths; niece and nephew, Taylor and Brady Griffiths; brother and sister-in-law, Eric and Stacy Griffiths; and nephew, Aidan Griffiths. Richard is preceded in death by his grandmother and grandfather James and Patricia Upson, father David Griffiths and brother Alexander Griffiths. Richard truly lived life to the fullest through many of life's pleasures, family, friends, humor, motorcycles, guns, music, and food. He was a force of energy that will be irreplaceable. He created laughter everywhere he went. Friends received Wednesday from 4-7pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. High St. GUESTS ARE ASKED TO WEAR A FACEMASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING. Please dress casually, as Richard would want it. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
