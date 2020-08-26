1/
Richard H. Stelzer
Stelzer, Richard H.
Richard H. Stelzer, age 95, of Bexley, Ohio, was called to meet his Savior on Monday, August 24, 2020. He retired in 1989 from the Columbus Dispatch. Richard was born in Columbus, Ohio to the late Raymond and Bessie Stelzer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Harold Stelzer and his son Larry Stelzer. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Maxine Stelzer; sons and daughters-in-law, Rick and Kim Stelzer of Windsor, CO and David and Kris Stelzer of Columbus; his grandchildren, Nick and Michelle Stelzer, Ben and Katie Stelzer, Sam and Danielle Stelzer, Sara and Kenneth Flood, Matt and Nichole Stelzer and Liz and David Skerl; and his 12 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held 4pm FRIDAY, AUGUST 28, 2020 at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026, (614)-876-1722 with Pastor Edwin Bergstresser, officiating. Private burial will be held at Mifflin Cemetery, Gahanna, Ohio. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Social Distancing will be observed and guests are required to wear a facial covering at the Funeral Home. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com share a favorite memory of Richard or to send your condolences to his family.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
Funeral services provided by
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
