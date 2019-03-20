|
|
Haines, Richard
1936 - 2019
Richard C. "Rich" Haines, age 82, of Columbus, passed away March 18, 2019. Born June 15, 1936 to his parents, the late Brook and Rowena Haines in Salina, Kansas. Rich graduated from the University of Kansas and Columbia University and was a retired CPA. Rich loved sports and contributed much time and spirit to his churches, Karl Road Christian Church and Broad Street Christian Church. Long time supporter of the Boy Scouts of America. Survived by his wife of 55 years, Verna; and was a caring father to Betsy (Greg) and Christopher (Kristen); granddad to Stephen, Ashley, Benjamin, Alyssa, and Lauren. Funeral service will be held at the Karl Road Christian Church, 5400 Karl Rd. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation 1 hour prior and reception to follow. See full obituary and share with the family at www.orwoodyard.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2019