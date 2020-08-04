Hairston, Richard
1953 - 2020
Richard Hairston, age 67. Sunrise January 14, 1953 and Sunset July 31, 2020. Private Visitation 1PM and Funeral Service 2PM Saturday, August 8, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Mask and Social Distancing are mandatory. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The HAIRSTON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com