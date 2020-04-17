The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Haley, Richard
1957 - 2020
Richard L. Haley , age 62, of Hilliard passed away peacefully on April 14 due to complications from Covid-19. Born in Circleville, Ohio, a graduate of Logan Elm High School, Rick was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from Domain Building Concepts. Rick was preceded in death by his mother and father, Elsie and Raymond Haley, and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Dorothy and Forrest Holcombe. Rick was a dedicated family man, and his family meant everything to him. He is survived by loving wife and soulmate, Margie Haley; beloved step-daughters, Julie and Chelsea Bonta; and the light of his life, granddaughter Grace Collins, to whom he was affectionately known as Papaw. Rick is also survived by his brothers, who will remember him with great affection, Tim Haley, G. Michael (Linda) Haley, Melvin (Joy) Wilson, Marvin (Betty) Wilson, Michael Wilson; his brothers-in-law Tom (Kathy) Holcombe and Doug (Pam) Holcombe; near and dear cousins, many nieces and nephews, and many, many dear friends. Truly, Rick never met a stranger, and he was always a man who lived the way he wanted to live. The family would like to thank the ICU physicians, nurses, and staff at Riverside Methodist Hospital for their remarkable care and compassionate concern for Rick. Rick's wishes were "do not be sad," to remember him fondly, and be happy for the blessings we all have received. And of course, to have a big party in celebration of his life, a party to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to A Kid Again, 777-G Dearborn Park Ln, Columbus, OH 43085. Rick will be greatly missed by those who loved him. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
