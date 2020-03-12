Home

Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
901 E Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH
Richard Hartmann Obituary
Hartmann, Richard
Honorable Richard P. Hartmann, Capt. USN Ret., age 85, of Kettering, OH, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Family will greet friends 4-7PM on Friday, March 13, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. A Funeral Service will be held the following morning at 11AM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 901 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences please visit www.routsong.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2020
