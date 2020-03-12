|
Hartmann, Richard
Honorable Richard P. Hartmann, Capt. USN Ret., age 85, of Kettering, OH, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Family will greet friends 4-7PM on Friday, March 13, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. A Funeral Service will be held the following morning at 11AM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 901 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences please visit www.routsong.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2020