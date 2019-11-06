|
|
Henry, Richard "Dick"
1944 - 2019
Richard "Dick" Alan Henry, age 75, of Lancaster, died November 4, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born March 3, 1944 in Columbus, Ohio. Dick was a 1962 graduate of Linden McKinley High School. He was a past Master of Eastgate Lodge #603, past High Priest of Temple Chapter #155 and past Patron of Minerva Chapter #101. He was a member of Kings Council, Mt. Vernon Commandary #1, Achbar Grotto, Scottish Rite and Aladdin Shrine. He was a longtime member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union #189 where he was a welding instructor for many years. Preceded in death by his father Elio Zari, mother Mary Ann Henry and brother Mark Henry. Dick is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Annette; daughters, Heather (Clint) Rose and Chantel Dixon; grandchildren, Emma Rose, Gavin Rose, Delaney Dixon, Keaton Dixon, and Eston Newell; brothers, Rick (Chris) Henry, Randy Henry, and Scott (Karen) Henry; nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Friends may visit 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo Street, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110, where a funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday. Entombment to follow at Franklin Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019