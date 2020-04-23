|
|
Hensley Jr., Rev. Richard
1927 - 2020
Reverend Richard Hensley Jr. just a sinner saved by grace, age 92, born August 30, 1927 in Nolan, W.Va., to the late Richard and Lottie Marcum Hensley. Went to be with the Lord, Thursday, April 23, 2020. Preceded in death by wife Mary Rose Thompson Hensley, daughter-in-law Lorita Hensley, five brothers and six sisters. Survived by children, Larry (Kathy) Hensley of Pickerington, Charlotte (Raymond) Mounts of Columbus, Elizabeth (James) Hauser of Columbus, James Ernest Hensley of Columbus; 9 grandkids, 18 great grandkids and 5 great great grandkids; several nieces and nephews; and all his special friends at McDonalds. Reverend Hensley served for 39 years as pastor of South Columbus Freewill Baptist Church. Reverend Clyde Ferrell and Pastor Tim Stevens officiating. Due to the Covid 19 virus the funeral will be for the immediate family only. Special thanks to Mt. Carmel Hospice and especially Michelle and Brenda. The funeral service will be live streamed on Facebook, South Columbus Freewill Baptist Church, Monday, April 27, 2020 at 1 pm. Entombment Franklin Hills Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Arrangements by O. R. WOODYARD CO., South High Chapel.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020