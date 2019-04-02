Holderle, Richard

1926 - 2019

Richard Gustave "Dick" Holderle, age 92, of Canal Winchester, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on September 23, 1926 and was a lifelong resident. Dick graduated from South High School in June of 1944, and from The Ohio State University in December of 1949 in Industrial Engineering. He was captain of the South High School baseball team in 1944 that finished runner-up in the State Finals. Soon after graduating from OSU, Dick married Eileen Shepard and lived in near East of Columbus where they had two daughters. He later married his wife Jill on July 21, 1979 and helped raise her four children. Dick was employed in the Ready Mix Concrete Industry for 50 years and retired from Arrow Concrete Company as Vice President of Sales. Dick served in WWII where he was inducted into the Army on January 9, 1945, discharged on November 2, 1946 as a Staff Sgt. Hdq. SQ 31st AIR SV Group. He was a member of one of the original two 1988 Senior Softball Teams in Central Ohio and played until he was 84. Dick was a member of the Columbus Maennerchor, Amigo Club of Columbus, Groveport Golf Club, DSCC Officer's Club, Ralph R. Rickley Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite Valley of Columbus, Shriner's International, and the Engineers Club of Columbus. He was preceded in death by his wife Jill Holderle, father Gustave Phillip Holderle, mother Edna Mae "Connie" Holderle, brother Donald Curtis Holderle, step-daughters Karen Jill Christy, Oberlyn Marie Kovach, and Kim Leggett and sister in-law Mary Lou Holderle. Dick is survived by his daughters, Deborah Lynn Long, and Pamela Sue Sayre; step-son, Steve Christy; nephew, Scott E. Holderle; niece-in-law, Mary-Beth; great nephew, Justin; two great nieces, Sarah and Allison; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Family will receive friends on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 10-11AM followed by a Memorial Service at 11AM at the SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 East Livingston Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43232. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dick's memory may be made to Capital City Hospice or The Aladdin Shriners. Please visit www.Schoedinger.com to share a memory of Dick. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary