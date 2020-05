Holtschulte, Richard1956 - 2020Richard Michael Holtschulte 63, of London died Sunday, May 10, 2020 in his residence. Born November 17, 1956 in Columbus; he was a son of Richard Allen and Vera Mae (Ball) Holtschulte. A Vietnam Veteran, Mike had also worked as a mechanic for Mercedes Benz, and self employed and for the past 28 years was a custom knife maker, making and selling over 12,000 knives. Survivors include his children Lisa Holtschulte and Paul Holtschulte; granddaughter Allena; wife Sharon Holtschulte; his girlfriend Linda Clifton; siblings Roxanne Ellis, Tim Holtschulte, Peggy Young and Wendy Gullato; many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Jo Anna "Jodi" Holtschulte and brother Jeff Holtschulte. Funeral services will be held at 5:00 PM Saturday, May 16, 2020 in the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London with Pastor Leo Recio officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 3-5 PM Saturday. The family suggests memorials in Mike's name be sent to Madison County Veteran's Memorial Foundation, 1 N. Main Street, London, Ohio 43140. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com