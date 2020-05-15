Richard Holtschulte
1956 - 2020
Holtschulte, Richard
1956 - 2020
Richard Michael Holtschulte 63, of London died Sunday, May 10, 2020 in his residence. Born November 17, 1956 in Columbus; he was a son of Richard Allen and Vera Mae (Ball) Holtschulte. A Vietnam Veteran, Mike had also worked as a mechanic for Mercedes Benz, and self employed and for the past 28 years was a custom knife maker, making and selling over 12,000 knives. Survivors include his children Lisa Holtschulte and Paul Holtschulte; granddaughter Allena; wife Sharon Holtschulte; his girlfriend Linda Clifton; siblings Roxanne Ellis, Tim Holtschulte, Peggy Young and Wendy Gullato; many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Jo Anna "Jodi" Holtschulte and brother Jeff Holtschulte. Funeral services will be held at 5:00 PM Saturday, May 16, 2020 in the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London with Pastor Leo Recio officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 3-5 PM Saturday. The family suggests memorials in Mike's name be sent to Madison County Veteran's Memorial Foundation, 1 N. Main Street, London, Ohio 43140. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
MAY
16
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
103 North Main Street
London, OH 43140
740-852-2345
