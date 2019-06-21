|
|
Hood, Richard
1943 - 2019
Richard "Dick" Lewis Hood, 75, of Grove City, Ohio, passed away due to health complications on June, 18, 2019 in the caring hands at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was surrounded by his wife of 53 years, Sandra (nee Finke) Hood; and daughters, Erika (nee Hood) Anderson and Andrea (nee Hood) Martin. He was born on November 29, 1943 in Carbon, Ind. He served in the U.S. Army at Ft. Leonard Wood in the Missouri Ozarks, and served as an active reserve for 25 years. He eventually relocated to Ohio and set roots to raise a family. Dick was loved by his surviving relatives--sons-in-law, Michael Martin and Michael Anderson; grandchildren, Hayden Hall, Dylan Anderson, Jacob Anderson, and Lucas Anderson; and several brothers, sisters, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Dick was a sports fanatic, an avid golfer, and reader. He shared his family's affinity for fishing, rugby, football, basketball, swimming, and horses. He worked in the healthcare field for more than 40 years, with special interest in helping children while working at the Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. In lieu of condolences, donations are graciously requested to be made in his name to the Cure Juvenile Dermatomyositis (JD) Foundation www.curejm.org. A celebration of life gathering is to be scheduled at future date. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch his tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 23, 2019