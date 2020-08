Or Copy this URL to Share

Hoover, Richard

1936 - 2020

Richard E. Hoover, age 83, of Columbus, passed away at The Kobacker House on August 16, 2020. He was born on December 8, 1936 in Newark, Ohio. Richard is survived by his daughters, Shana Balzer, Sharon (Paul) Wilcox, Susan (Todd) Greenlee and Stephanie (Jim) Salvesen; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Per Richard's request, a cremation will take place at Newcomer Funeral Home.



