Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Grove City Church of God
4325 Harrisburg Pike
Grove City, OH
Richard Houston


1936 - 2019
Richard Houston Obituary
Houston, Richard
1936 - 2019
Richard G. Houston, 82, passed away on July 19, 2019. He was born on August 22, 1936. He was preceded in death by his wife Donna, parents, Walter I. and Lola M. Houston. Surviving family includes children, Debbie (Thomas) Britt, Ron (Susan) Houston, Patty (George) Ellington, Tim (Jeanette) Houston and Scott (Julie) Houston; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Genny (Tom) Duke. Visitation will be held from 6-8pm, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH 43123. A funeral service will begin at 1pm, Friday, July 26, 2019 at Grove City Church of God, 4325 Harrisburg Pike, Grove City, OH. Burial will follow at Grove City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to Grove City Church of God. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 23, 2019
