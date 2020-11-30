Curry, Richard Howard
1948 - 2020
Richard Howard Curry, 72, of Reynoldsburg, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020. Rich was a member of the Acme Lodge #554 F&AM of Newark; retired from Nationwide Insurance and Shakely, both in their Worker's Compensation area; and a long-time member of the Charity Newsies. Rich is survived by his wife, Diane Steahly; son, James Odda; daughters, Marian and Julie Odda; and granddaughter, Sophia. His family will receive friends 5-7pm Friday, December 4, 2020 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, where a Masonic Service will be held at 6:45pm and funeral at 7pm. Messages may be sent to Rich's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
.