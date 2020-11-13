Hundley, Richard

1942 - 2020

Richard Dale Hundley, age 78, passed away October 31, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital with his daughter by his side. Retired after many years from Dayton Reliable Tool. Dale was a man of faith and a member of the Church of God. Preceded in death by parents Owen and Addie, brothers Charles and Mike. Survived by his devoted daughter, Angie Hundley; sister, Lisa Cook; nieces and nephews. Arrangements completed at Jerry Spears Funeral Home with Crematory, 2693 West Broad St.



