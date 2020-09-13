1/1
Richard J. "Dick" Hauser
1946 - 2020
Richard J. "Dick" Hauser, age 74, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. He is preceded in death by his mother; Margaret Hauser and brother-in-law; Fred Klink. Dick is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Susan, daughters; Amy (Kevin) Shepherd, Jacqueline Hauser, and his furry grandson, Gus, grandchildren; Ryan and Alexa Shepherd, sisters; Lindsay Hauser and Candace Klink, and Dick's furry best friend Tony, along with many nieces, nephews and friends. Dick graduated from West High School in 1964 and then served in the Air Force during the Viet Nam War. He loved spending his free time with his family. His family was everything to him. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 3-7 at SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY. A private family service will be held with Pastor Don Wallick officiating. Interment will take place at Muhlenberg Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Disabled Veterans Organizations in Dick's name. Please visit www.schoedinger .com to sign his online guest book or to leave a special memory or photo.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
