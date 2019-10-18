|
Hoge, Richard J. "Rick"
1957 - 2019
Richard J. "Rick" Hoge, age 62, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. He was raised in New Knoxville, OH, son of the late Oliver and Frieda "Sue" Hoge. Rick enjoyed many activities throughout his life including riding his motorcycle with the Capital City Motorcycle Club, coaching baseball, making jewelry, salsa, and crafting leather. He was a member of Sunrise Lodge 783 F&AM, the Grotto, and Whitehall WCCA. In earlier years, Rick enjoyed playing pool, darts, bowling, and hunting. His competitive spirit led him to always strive for the best. He loved decorating for the holidays especially Halloween, where many in the neighborhood flocked to see his displays. Rick grew many beautiful flowers and vegetables in his garden. "Tricky" was an avid OSU fan, and he enjoyed watching his beloved Buckeyes play at the dome. He was a believer in God, fearless, supportive, and a good friend and neighbor. In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by his brother Oz Osbourne, niece Melissa Smith, mother-in-law Genevieve "Jenny" Guay and brother-in-law Eugene L. Guay, Jr. Survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Candy Hoge; children, Genevieve Amber Sue Hoge, Benjamin Hoge, Billy Hoge, Mindy Hoge, and Jason Scott; grandchildren, Christopher Scott, James "JJ" Scott (Kayla) and his mother, Christina Barber (Jim), Cali-Ann Bice, and Raquel "Rockii" Smith; great-granddaughter on the way, Rayne Scott; siblings, Sara Hochstein, Bruce (Donna) Hoge, Tamara (Mike) Smith, Dawn Warnick-McAnally, Penny (Joe) Warnick-Schaffer, Mitzi (Michael) Hidy, and Dohr Warnick; father-in-law, Eugene L. Guay, Sr.; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, friends, and neighbors. Visitation will be held 11am-1pm Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., where the funeral service will begin at 1 pm. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Reception to follow at the , 4100 E. Main St., Whitehall. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Maryhaven Women's Program, 1791 Alum Creek Dr., Columbus, OH 43207. Candy and Amber request to please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Rick.
