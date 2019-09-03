Home

Richard J. Johnson Obituary
Johnson, Richard J.
Richard J. Johnson, age 90, of Columbus, OH, passed away on Friday, Aug. 30 at Kobacker House. Retired Captain of Columbus Fire Dept. Preceded in death by daughter Patricia Johnson. Survived by wife of 70 years, Joan; his 7 children, Cindy (Frank) Green, Chris Johnson, Cathy (Joe) Ewald, Mark (Tammy) Johnson, Lisa (Mike) Broberg, Tracy (Jennifer) Johnson, Dan (Kris) Johnson; 16 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. The family would like to express our gratitude towards Ohio Health Hospice and Kobacker House. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am Saturday, Sept. 7 at St. Matthias Church, 1582 Ferris Rd, Columbus, OH 43224. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Kobacker House or St. Matthias Church. The family was assisted by Newcomer NE Chapel.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019
