Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Richard Johnson


1952 - 2019
Richard Johnson Obituary
Johnson, Richard
1952 - 2019
Richard Dean Johnson, 67 years old from Pataskala, Ohio, went to be with his Lord, family and friends on Friday, September 20 at 9:10 p.m. after struggling with complications from pneumonia and COPD. Dicky was well known to be an amazing Auto Body Technician, Fabricator and Mechanic. Survived by Pamela Thompson; son, Shane Johnson; daughter-in-law, Lorie Johnson (Sharpe); grandchildren, Cody L Johnson, Cameron S Johnson and Kaia F Johnson; great grandchildren, Carter L Johnson, Lilliana G Johnson; father, Corban L Johnson; brothers, James Johnson, Thomas Johnson and Mark Johnson. Preceded by mother Helen C Johnson (Blanton), brothers William L Johnson, Joseph A Johnson, sister Barbara A Morse (Johnson). His family will receive friends at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. with his funeral service at 6pm. Pastor Gary Nelson officiating.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2019
