Burke, Richard K.

1937 - 2019

Richard K. "Dick" Burke, age 81, formerly of Columbus, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. He was born October 12, 1937 in Columbus, son of the late Earl Kenneth Burke and Dorothy Irene (Sell) Scott. He attended South High School and received an Associate Degree from Ohio University. Dick was an application programmer working in various positions with several companies in Central Ohio retiring as Director from Nationwide Insurance following 12 years of service. He is survived by his son, Dan Burke and his mother, Flo Burke; sister, Mary Scott; brother, Steve; sisters, Bonnie and Connie; several nieces, nephews and numerous cousins. Also survived by stepdaughter, Crystal (Leo) McCann; stepson, Steve (Andrea) Kelly; and grandchildren, Allison and Andrew McCann and Meaghan and Wyatt Kelly; companion, Kathy Fant and family; and many friends. Besides his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his wife Jo Ann Burke. He loved running, bicycling, golfing and reading a good book. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds and an OSU Buckeye fan especially football and basketball. Friends may call 5-8 pm Wednesday at SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN CHAPEL, 229 E. State St, Columbus, OH 43215, where funeral service will be held 10 am Thursday, March 14, 2019. Rev. Joe Dewitt officiating. Interment to follow Muhlenberg Twp. Cemetery, Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Dick's family. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019