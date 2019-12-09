|
|
Snader, Richard K
1937 - 2019
Richard "Dick" K. Snader, born May 18, 1937, passed away peacefully at Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday, December 8, 2019. He is preceded in death by parents George and Lois Snader and three brothers-in-law. He is survived by devoted wife of 63 years, Dorothy R. Snader; children, Jeff (Linda) Snader, Jill (John) Cleary, and Jackie (Dave) Hale; six grandchildren and their spouses; eight great grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Morris and Janet Lantz; and many nieces and nephews. Celebration of life will be held at Xenos Christian Fellowship Main Campus Café, 1390 Community Park Dr., Columbus, Ohio 43229 on January 11, 2020. Service begins at 10am followed by brunch (Dick's favorite meal) at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Ohio Health Hospice at https://foundation.ohiohealth.com, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43214.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 11, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020