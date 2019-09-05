Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Karas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Karas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Karas Obituary
Karas, Richard
Richard Karas, age 77, of Dublin, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Richard retired from Nationwide in December 2005. During his retirement he spent his time on the golf course entertaining those around him, whether in Columbus or LaQuinta, CA. He was always the glue and had a story for every occasion. Preceded in death by parents Andrew and Agnes (Giroski) Karas. Survived by loving wife of 53 ½ years, Kay Karas; son, Andy (Stephanie) Karas; brother, Jerry (Linda) Karas; nephews, Scott Karas and Matt Karas; niece, Sara (Pete) Sirianni. Family will receive friends Sunday, September 15, 2019 2-4 pm at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where a memorial service will follow at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Health Fore Hope. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now