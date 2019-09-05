|
Karas, Richard
Richard Karas, age 77, of Dublin, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Richard retired from Nationwide in December 2005. During his retirement he spent his time on the golf course entertaining those around him, whether in Columbus or LaQuinta, CA. He was always the glue and had a story for every occasion. Preceded in death by parents Andrew and Agnes (Giroski) Karas. Survived by loving wife of 53 ½ years, Kay Karas; son, Andy (Stephanie) Karas; brother, Jerry (Linda) Karas; nephews, Scott Karas and Matt Karas; niece, Sara (Pete) Sirianni. Family will receive friends Sunday, September 15, 2019 2-4 pm at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where a memorial service will follow at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Health Fore Hope. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 9, 2019