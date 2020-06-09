Kill, Richard

1954 - 2020

Richard Eugene Kill, age 65, of Galloway, Ohio passed away June 4, 2020. He was born December 10, 1954 in Toledo, Ohio to Bernard J. and Eva Marie (Barber) Kill. Richard graduated from Lake High School and Penta Vocational High School. He later attended and graduated from Bowling Green State University. He was married to the love of his life, Susan (Witschi) Kill. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, parents, sister Ruth Wheat, and brothers Kenneth Kill and Ronald Kill. He is survived by his siblings James (Sharon) Kill, Joseph (Margaret) Kill, Fr. Donald Kill, SSC, Mary (Thomas) Clapsaddle and sister-in-law Brenda Sue Cook. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service for Richard and his wife, Susan, on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Northwood Church of God, 3375 Curtice Road, Northwood, Ohio. Memorial contributions in Richard's name may be made to your local humane society. Arrangements under the care of Freck Funeral Chapel.



