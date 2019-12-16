|
|
Klamfoth, Richard
1928 - 2019
Richard "Dick" Klamfoth, 91, passed away December 13, 2019. Dick was born September 30, 1928 in Groveport, Ohio to the late Harold and Mary Klamfoth. Preceded in death by his wife Beverly of 63 years, his sister Thelma (Tom) Hicks, and his son Kelly Klamfoth. Beginning life as farm boy in Groveport, OH and becoming one of the world's greatest and popular motorcycle racers. Along with his long-time wife Bev he raced motorcycles for 16 years and was known to the racing community as "King of The Beach" after winning the Daytona 200 Motorcycle race on the beach for the third time in 1952. They became the first Honda motorcycle dealer east of the Mississippi river "Dick Klamfoth Honda Sales" and ran it for 14 years. They then founded "Honda Hills Motorcycle Park" and ran it for 20 years. In January 2002 Dick began work on the "Daytona 200 Monument" in Daytona Beach, Fl and has a yearly gathering at the Monument for all motorcycle people. Some other notable accomplishments include being inducted into the American Motorcycle Association (AMA) Hall of Fame and the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in Daytona Beach, FL. Dick is survived by his three daughters and a son, Cheryl (Kip) Willard, Karen (Steve) Lambert and Cristy (Al) Klamfoth-Charles, Michael (Klamfoth) Stewart, children, Sara. Grandchildren, Andy (Kelly) Willard child Prestin, Michael (Tiffany) Willard children Cruz and Carson. (Sarah, child, Izabel). Jen (Jim) Phipps, children Lilly, Michael and Riley. A.J. (Megan) Lambert, child Isabel. And Dr. Katie Lambert. Sara (Jason) Wallar, children, Brooke, Kendra and Charlotte. Steve Charles, Stacey (Doug) Hawker children Santino, Alexis, Chelsey and Kaylin. Niece Jeanne (John) Martinez, children Jesse child Natalie, Nick, child Lillian and Austin. Barb (Dean) DeBoard children Greg and Gary. Jim (Patty) Hicks children Jeff and Joe. Also, a lifetime of devoted friends. Friends and family may visit 2-4 and 6-8 PM Fri, Dec 20 and 10-11AM Sat, Dec 21 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo Street, Canal Winchester, OH 43110. A funeral service will begin at 11AM Sat, Dec 21, at the funeral home. Interment at Union Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Daytona 200 Monument. www.daytona200monument.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2019