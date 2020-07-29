Kocher, Richard
1937 - 2020
Richard Kocher, age 82, of Whitehall, passed away July 27, 2020. Retired from Rimrock Corporation. Red Coat usher at OSU Football and Basketball games and was the current President of the Whitehall Senior Center. Member of Whitehall United Methodist Church, Southgate-Potter Lodge #782 F&AM, and the Ohio Genealogy Society. Author of Section Maps and Listings of Entrymen of Lands for each Ohio County. Graduate of Columbus South High School, Class of 1955. Preceded in death by parents Donald and Kathryn Kocher, father-in-law and mother-in-law August and Margaret Krause, sister-in-law Linda Kocher, and infant nephew William Michael Kocher. Survived by wife of 62 years of marriage, Virginia Krause Kocher; daughters and sons-in-law, Kathryn and Ron Cline of Pickerington, and Laurie and Theron "Ted" Johns of Hilliard; granddaughters, Rachel Salyer, Hannah Johns, and Lillian Johns; grandson, Andy (Susan) Cline; great-granddaughter, Haley Cline; brother, Charles William "Bill" Kocher; nephews, Timothy (Shannon) Kocher and Charles "Chip" (Kari) Kocher; great nephews and great-nieces, Gabe, Emma, Elizabeth, and Matthew Kocher. Family will be holding a Celebration of Life Service at a future date to be announced. Arrangements with GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, OH. To sign and view Richard's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com