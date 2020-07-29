1/
Richard Kocher
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kocher, Richard
1937 - 2020
Richard Kocher, age 82, of Whitehall, passed away July 27, 2020. Retired from Rimrock Corporation. Red Coat usher at OSU Football and Basketball games and was the current President of the Whitehall Senior Center. Member of Whitehall United Methodist Church, Southgate-Potter Lodge #782 F&AM, and the Ohio Genealogy Society. Author of Section Maps and Listings of Entrymen of Lands for each Ohio County. Graduate of Columbus South High School, Class of 1955. Preceded in death by parents Donald and Kathryn Kocher, father-in-law and mother-in-law August and Margaret Krause, sister-in-law Linda Kocher, and infant nephew William Michael Kocher. Survived by wife of 62 years of marriage, Virginia Krause Kocher; daughters and sons-in-law, Kathryn and Ron Cline of Pickerington, and Laurie and Theron "Ted" Johns of Hilliard; granddaughters, Rachel Salyer, Hannah Johns, and Lillian Johns; grandson, Andy (Susan) Cline; great-granddaughter, Haley Cline; brother, Charles William "Bill" Kocher; nephews, Timothy (Shannon) Kocher and Charles "Chip" (Kari) Kocher; great nephews and great-nieces, Gabe, Emma, Elizabeth, and Matthew Kocher. Family will be holding a Celebration of Life Service at a future date to be announced. Arrangements with GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, OH. To sign and view Richard's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved