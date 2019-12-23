|
Kuhlwein, Richard
On Friday, December 13, 2019, Richard H. "Farmer" Kuhlwein, a former member of St. James Lutheran Church, passed away at the age of 78. He grew up on the family farm in Brown Township, Hilliard, Ohio and graduated from Hilliard High School in 1959. He then resided on a farm in Ostrander, Ohio and later Hico, Texas where he retired although still tending to cattle, donkeys and his two dogs who were always at his side. When not farming, he operated an over the road semi truck for several years. He brought much laughter as well as his unique brand of wisdom to those around him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Bertha Kuhlwein, sister, Dorothy Ruth McGrath, and brother-in-law, Chuck Brown. He is survived by his sons, Erv (Helen) Kuhlwein of Hilliard, Ohio, Rodney (Laurie) Kuhlwein of Bynum, Texas and Larry (Michelle) Kuhlwein of Ostrander, Ohio, grandsons, Jared Kuhlwein and Dustin Kuhlwein, granddaughters, Katelin (Greg) Lanting and Ashlin Kuhlwein, brother, Jim (Cathy) Kuhlwein, sisters Margaret (Gene) Planck, Emma Lou Brown and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at St. James Lutheran Church, Columbus, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. James Lutheran Church Memorial.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020