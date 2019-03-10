|
|
Justus, Richard L.
1939 - 2019
Richard L. Justus, 79, passed away on March 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by son, Ron Justus. Survived by wife of 51 years, Becky. Richard accepted the Lord and gave his heart to him. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. Richard retired from National Graphics after 45 years of service, loved singing with his son Ron at all of the clubs, and also loved to gamble. Also survived by daughters, Leora Justus and Lisa Parker; grandsons, Nick, Marshall, Austin, Zack, and Brandon; great-grandchildren, Serenity, Steven, Aiden, Liam, Kera, Claribella, and Octavia; brothers, David and Donald; sisters, Pat, Sally, and Sandy; many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 4pm until the time of Memorial Service at 7pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Pastor John Colburn to officiate. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019