Richard L. "Rick" Mayes
1967 - 2020
Mayes, Richard L. "Rick"
1967 - 2020
Richard L. "Rick" Mayes, age 52, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 11, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Betty Mayes, sister Kimberly Mayes. Rick is survived by his children, Jesse, Ryan, Josh, Morgan and Tyler; grandchildren, Cloe, Sophia, Lyric, Scarlett. Rick was an avid fisherman and he loved to fix and tinker with things. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
