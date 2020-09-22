Or Copy this URL to Share

Mayes, Richard L. "Rick"

1967 - 2020

Richard L. "Rick" Mayes, age 52, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 11, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Betty Mayes, sister Kimberly Mayes. Rick is survived by his children, Jesse, Ryan, Josh, Morgan and Tyler; grandchildren, Cloe, Sophia, Lyric, Scarlett. Rick was an avid fisherman and he loved to fix and tinker with things. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY.



