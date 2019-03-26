The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Spires
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard L. Spires

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard L. Spires Obituary
Spires, Richard L.
1923 - 2019
Richard L. Spires, age 95, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Wesley Glen Retirement Center. Veteran U.S. Army, WWII. Retired from Borden Ice Cream Company. Member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, St. Vincent DePaul Society, and American Legion Post #239 in Worthington. Volunteer for Riverside Methodist Hospital and the American Red Cross for over 20 years as well as Ohio Long-Term Care Ombudsman. Preceded in death by his wife Kathryn L. Spires, parents Harry and Mary, sister Martha Spires. Survived by children, Molly Dodane, Patty Spires, Jim (Jennifer) Spires, and Peggy (Tom) Faber; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Marie Uhl and Ruth Strickler; numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. (Prayers 6:30 p.m.) at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 414 E.N. Broadway St., Columbus, OH 43214. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to Honor Flight Columbus, P.O. Box 12036, Columbus, OH 43212 or the American Red Cross, 995 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43205. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Download Now