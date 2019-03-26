|
|
Spires, Richard L.
1923 - 2019
Richard L. Spires, age 95, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Wesley Glen Retirement Center. Veteran U.S. Army, WWII. Retired from Borden Ice Cream Company. Member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, St. Vincent DePaul Society, and American Legion Post #239 in Worthington. Volunteer for Riverside Methodist Hospital and the American Red Cross for over 20 years as well as Ohio Long-Term Care Ombudsman. Preceded in death by his wife Kathryn L. Spires, parents Harry and Mary, sister Martha Spires. Survived by children, Molly Dodane, Patty Spires, Jim (Jennifer) Spires, and Peggy (Tom) Faber; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Marie Uhl and Ruth Strickler; numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. (Prayers 6:30 p.m.) at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 414 E.N. Broadway St., Columbus, OH 43214. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to Honor Flight Columbus, P.O. Box 12036, Columbus, OH 43212 or the American Red Cross, 995 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43205. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019