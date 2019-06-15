Home

Dr. Richard Lapp DDS, oral and maxillofacial surgeon, of Dublin, OH, age 84, born Oct. 25, 1934 in Dayton, OH, died on May 30, 2019 in Columbus at Kobacker House. Preceded in death by parents, Fred and Faye, and brothers, Daniel and James. Survived by wife, Suzanne Crepeau and her children, Elizabeth, Laura, and Sam; father in law, Charles Wilcox; sisters and brothers in law; and niece and nephew. Also survived by sons, Sean and Eric. See full obituary at www.orwoodyard.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 16, 2019
