Richard Larkins
1941 - 2020
Larkins, Richard
1941 - 2020
Richard "Dick" Larkins, age 78, Sunday, August 2, 2020. Veteran US Army Vietnam War. Lifetime member Whitehall Post #8794 VFW where he was Past Commander, Chaplain, and member of the Honor Guard. Avid Browns fan. He was known for his jokes. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He will be sadly missed by all of his family. Survived by wife of 49 years, Joan; daughter, Melissa (Harold) Rosser; sons, Steve (Vicki) Anderson, Scott (Susan) Anderson; 8 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; sister, Karry Arnett; brother, David (Mary) Jones; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Herbert and Magdaline Larkins, sister Bonnie Click, brother Herb Larkins. Private services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Heart Association or your local VFW. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
