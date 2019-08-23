Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Interment
Following Services
Grove City Cemetery
Richard Lehman Sr.


1966 - 2019
Richard Lehman Sr. Obituary
Lehman Sr., Richard
1966 - 2019
Richard L. Lehman Sr., 52, passed away Aug. 21, 2019. Richard is survived by wife, Peggy Lehman; daughter, Jessica (Brandon) Weldy; son, Richard (Desiree) Lehman Jr. Visitation Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 from 6-8pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Funeral Service Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at 10am at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Grove City Cemetery (new). For full obituary, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 24, 2019
