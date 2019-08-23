|
Lehman Sr., Richard
1966 - 2019
Richard L. Lehman Sr., 52, passed away Aug. 21, 2019. Richard is survived by wife, Peggy Lehman; daughter, Jessica (Brandon) Weldy; son, Richard (Desiree) Lehman Jr. Visitation Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 from 6-8pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Funeral Service Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at 10am at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Grove City Cemetery (new). For full obituary, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 24, 2019