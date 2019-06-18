|
|
Leigh II, Richard
1989 - 2019
Richard LaMarr Leigh II, age 29. Sunrise June 29, 1989 and Sunset June 3, 2019. Thursday June 20, 2019 Visitation 5pm, Funeral 7pm, Bible Way Church, 453 South Wheatland Ave., 43204. Interment Glen Rest Cemetery, Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10am. Ministry of comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The LEIGH/MORGAN Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 19, 2019