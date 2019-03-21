|
|
Lincoln, Richard
1938 - 2019
Richard Allen Lincoln, age 80, of Delaware, Ohio passed away on March 12, 2019 at Riverside Hospital following a stroke and illness. He was born on May 14, 1938 in Galena, Ohio to his parents, Charles E. Lincoln and Kathryn M. (Bush) Lincoln. During the "boom days" of the early 1960s, Richard loaded up his old Pontiac convertible and headed to sunny California to seek his fortune. He became a machinist in the aircraft industry. Years later, he moved to Texas where there was as a need for oil rig machinists. After a few years in Katy, Texas, he moved back to L.A. However, in 1995, both of his parents became ill and he moved back to Ohio to help his brother Jim with the care of their parents. Throughout the years, Richard loved to repair things. Old cars, tractors, anything that was old that could be fixed or repaired, he wanted to make run again. Richard is survived by his four children, Kathy A. Lincoln, Richelle R. Paul, Randy Lincoln, and Paulette Lincoln; ex-wife and mother of his children, Joan Wolfe; brother James E. (Nancy R.) Lincoln of Columbus, Ohio; and numerous nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Also surviving is his wonderful friend and dog, Buster, who is now in the good care of Gabe Lincoln. Richard was preceded in death by his younger brother, Lewis Edward "Ted" Lincoln along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Richard's family would like to express many thanks to Wendy Saxe, LSW, Delaware County Source Point, Ohio Heath, and Riverside Hospital. Also, a special thanks to the many friends and neighbors who "looked after him" at his recent home, as well as his "Ohio nieces," Holly and Shelly, for always including him in family gatherings. His cremated remains will be sent to California to be with his Children. Any memorial contributions may be made to Delaware County Source Point, 800 Cheshire Road, Delaware, Ohio 43015.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2019