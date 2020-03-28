|
|
Lloyd, Richard
1942 - 2020
Richard "Dick" M. Lloyd, age 77 of Columbus, Ohio passed away at home March 22, 2020 surrounded by family. Born and raised in Columbus to William Lloyd and Frances Shimp (Lloyd) November 27, 1942, he graduated from North High School class of 1960. Survived by wife; Betty Lloyd, sons; Kirk (Christina) Lloyd, Kevin (Mary) Lloyd, Keith (Jodi) Lloyd, and Kenneth (Christy) Lloyd. Grandchildren; Victoria, Sean (Megan), Leah, Konnor, Kade (Jayci), Karson, Dakota, and Sam. Great grandchildren; Brody and Ellie. Son-in-laws Rick (Kathleen) Johnson and Reese (Vicki) Johnson. Richard was a United States Air Force veteran, 1961-1965. He retired from TWA after 35 years of service where he was also a UAW union member. He enjoyed being active in the community and was involved in scouting, softball and an avid golfer. Richard was an OSU football usher for 40 years. He was active in Amvets serving as trustee, assistant club manager and involved with "Sad Sacks" organization. Richard was a lifetime member of the VFW, the Central Ohio Home Plate Club, and Polar Bear Alumni Association. Memorial to be held early summer at Amvets post 114, date to be determined. Memorial contributions can be made in Richard's name to Amvets National Sad Sacks organization that provides Nursing scholarships. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020