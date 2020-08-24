1/1
Richard Logan
Logan, Richard
1941 - 2020
Richard "Rick" Logan, age 79, passed away August 19, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Memorial Walk-Through Viewing will take place 1-3PM on Friday, August 28, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. To send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, we encourage you to visit Richard's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
