Richard Long

Long, Richard
Richard B. "Rico" Long, 3/31/1934 – 7/8/2020. Rico Long, age 86, passed away at Brookdale Trillium Senior Living. A graduate of Grandview High School and Ohio State with BA in Radio-TV. Lived for 50 years in Worthington. Survived by wife, Joyce Lightfoot of 59 years; children, Wendy (Marc) Sirkin of Cincinnati, Mathieu (Lara) Long, and Juliet (Gregg) Graves; grandchildren, Ben and Austin Sirkin, Enzo, Indiana, and Willow Long. Due to Covid-19, memorial service TBD. Go to www.cookandson@sbcglobal.net for full obituary and to share with family.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 20 to Jul. 26, 2020.
