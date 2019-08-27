|
Lucka, Richard
1951 - 2019
Richard E. Lucka, of Pickerington, OH, whose singular humility precluded his own perception of the impact of his rarefied talents, generosity, and thoughtfulness on current and future generations, passed away at the age of 68 on Sunday, August 25. Born January 7, 1951 in Oak Park, Illinois to the late Eugene R. Lucka and Claire Smith Lucka. During a successful computer programming career with the state of Ohio spanning nearly three decades, Richard established himself among the single-digit percentage who successfully complete a kit airplane. Beginning in his home basement, construction continued until the finished product sat ready to fly in his Lancaster, Ohio hangar. For nearly a quarter century, when he wasn't flying throughout Ohio and the Midwest, he built radios, programmed home computers, and brushed up on computer languages. A person whose quality of work and attention to detail served as a consistent touchstone, Richard could always be relied upon to craft a creative, homespun solution to anything in need of repair, from backyard fences to delicate jewelry; as he correctly observed, he "could fix anything except a broken heart." If time were currency, he invested liberally in matters whose outcomes are less predictable but ultimately much more worthwhile, such as creating a tree swing or fixing a bicycle for a grandchild or simply making himself available for a drink and a chat. Ask him for feedback or an opinion, and the carefully-considered, candid response would be nothing if not unexpected and refreshing. Preceded in death by two brothers Martin Lucka and John Lucka. Survived by his wife of 47 years, Karen; daughter, Kristen (Christian) Hallows; granddaughters, Audrey and Hayden Hallows; brothers, Curtis (Sheryl) Lucka and Jeffrey Lucka. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Pickerington, OH. Per his wishes, a private interment will take place at Violet Township Cemetery in Pickerington at a later date. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019