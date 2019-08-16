|
Davis, Richard M.
1925 - 2019
Richard Davis, age 93, passed away August 15 of complications from Leukemia. He was preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother, 1 sister, 1 daughter Teri Seeley and 1 son Jeff. He is survived by wife of 67 years, Virginia; daughters, Deena (Bob) Long and Dixie (Steve) Russell; son, Sam; 12 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. The family is grateful and thankful for the support of the Mt. Carmel Hospice team and The Ashford on Broad. There will be no official service. Please visit www.ohiocremation.org to leave online condolences for Richard's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 17, 2019