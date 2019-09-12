|
Evans, Richard M.
1954 - 2019
Richard M. Evans, 65, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio after a courageous 4 month battle with cancer. Rick was born on February 7, 1954 in Columbus, Ohio. Preceded in death by his wife Ellen (Downey) Evans, parents Madeline and Charles (Juanita) Evans, sisters Marilyn Roy and Carolyn (Steve) Powers and half-brother Robbie. Survived by special friend, Jeannie Jones; brother, Harrison (Freda) Evans; step-sister, Janice Sonnenberg; step-brother, Claude Fry; uncle, Robert; and nieces and nephews. Richard graduated from West High School and Trucking School in Colorado. He worked for B&B Trucking for 44 years hauling mail to Post Offices in Chicago and Indiana. Richard logged over 4 million miles without causing an accident – well done big truck driver. Rick loved his pets, Tiki, Sheba and Daisy. Richard is now traveling on the great highway in the sky….keep on trucking. Per Richard's wishes, there will be a private cremation and no services.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 13, 2019